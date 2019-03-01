Share:

LAHORE - Flight operations and airspace in the country will remain suspended till 5am on Friday (March 1).

According to the Civil Aviation Authorities here on Thursday, flight operations in Pakistan are expected to become operational on Friday morning if there is no change in the plan. The CAA has advised passengers with confirmed tickets booked for March 1 and onward to arrive at airports earlier than usual to ensure their safe travel. The airports across the country remained shut for all operations on Wednesday, and a ban was imposed on flights. The authorities closed the Pakistani airspace after Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistani airspace on Wednesday morning.

Monitoring Desk adds: Pakistan airspace remained closed Thursday as tensions with India disrupted thousands of flights worldwide for the second straight day. All international and domestic commercial flights in and out of Pakistan were cancelled “until further notice,” CAA told CNN. Thousands of people were also stranded by affected airlines that not only land in Pakistan, but fly over its airspace - one of the major routes from Southeast Asia into Europe.

Thai Airways announced that all its European routes “departing near midnight of 27 FEB through early 28 FEB” were cancelled “due to sudden closure of Pakistani airspace as a result of tension between India and Pakistan.”

On Thursday morning, there were no Thai Airways flights between Bangkok and London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen and Oslo, the airline said in a statement.

By lunchtime Thai Airways had resumed “normal flight operations” to Europe “through airspace outside Pakistan’s,” the airline said. Thai Airways flights to Pakistan remain canceled, however.

Other airlines diverted or rerouted their flights and some had to make stops to take on extra fuel to complete extended journeys that avoided Pakistan airspace.

Singapore Airlines announced that some of its flights from Singapore to London would have to stop in either Dubai or Mumbai to refuel.

A map of flight paths in and out of Pakistan posted on Twitter by flight tracking company Flightradar24 on Wednesday showed all flights had stopped.

A number of Indian airlines announced the suspension of flights to several Indian airports on Wednesday, though services later resumed.

Aviation analyst Geoffrey Thomas said the route disruption was likely to cost airlines millions of dollars. “It’s major corridor and this is a serious disruption as all traffic has been pushed much further south over the top of the Arabian gulf,” Thomas said. “You can’t go further north as you are then flying over the Himalayas -- and you can’t do that. You’re locked into this corridor.”