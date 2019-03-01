Share:

Finance Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar addressed the National Assembly (NA) joint session on Friday and said Pakistan humiliated India at diplomatic as well as military level.

The minister said Pakistan is not worried at all despite India’s war hysteria because of the highly capable armed forces of Pakistan.

Asad Umar said Indian Air Force is almost three times bigger than Pakistan Air Force, but Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan’s positive body language in the National Security Council meeting made us feel like our force is three times bigger.

He continued that Pakistan Air Force did exactly what it claimed, and lauded squadron leader Hassan Siddiqui for downing Indian jets. Hassan Siddiqui is Pakistan’s son, he pronounced.

The finance minister affirmed that Pakistani soldiers are always ready to die for the country, but it is the responsibility of political leadership to not let things escalate to that level.

He said Pakistan leadership showed responsibility and wisdom in the entire matter, and is trying to maintain peace in the region. Pakistan has out-powered Inida on diplomatic and military fronts, he added.

Asad Umar maintained that people in every part of Pakistan have always united whenever it is needed and asserted that all political forces are on the same page. The whole world can see Pakistan’s unity which should be a worrying sign for India.

Talking about India’s atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir, he said the freedom fight of Kashmiris is stronger than ever at the moment and they are completely supporting Pakistan. India is blinding minors with pellet guns and using rape as a weapon of war, he said.

“It will be India to suffer losses if war begins, not Pakistan, and we don’t want deaths in their country as well. Pakistan holds full power to defend itself,” Asad said.