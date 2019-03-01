A new videotaped statement of uniformed Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan was broadcasted on Friday after he was handed over to India on Wagah border.
The Indian Pilot confessed that Indian media's ranting always misleads Indian public opinion about Pakistan and it presents trivial things as huge.
Earlier, the key announcement to release the Indian pilot was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of parliament, summoned to send a strong message to India that the nation was united in the face of Indian belligerent acts.
On Feb 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested one pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.
Pakistan military had released a video statement of captured Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan. “I’m wing commander Abhinandan and my service number is 27981,” the arrested Indian pilot had said in his video statement.