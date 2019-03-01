Share:

Pakistan is set to free a captured Indian pilot Friday in a "peace gesture" aimed at lowering temperatures with its rival, after rare aerial raids ignited fears of a dangerous conflict in South Asia.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured when his MiG-21 was among two Indian military aircraft shot down by Pakistan Air Force after they violated the Line of Control (LoC).

The move to release the pilot was announced Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of Parliament, a day after Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft that had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Crowds of Indians are gathering near a border crossing with Pakistan ahead of the release of an Indian fighter pilot captured by Pakistan. Both countries are under pressure to calm tensions.