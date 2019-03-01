Share:

Islamabad : The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan has emphasised the keenness and interest of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in providing all the comforts to the visitors of the Holy Mosques and to provide the finest services to the guests of Rahman (Allah).

According to a press release issued her yesterday, the Saudi Ministery of Hajj and Umrah, under the guidance of the wise leadership and in coordination with the Emirate of Makkah Province and the Emirate of Al-Madinah Province and the General Authority of Civil Aviation decided to host Pakistani pilgrims until the flights return back to Pakistan and to coordinate with flight agencies for their re-booking, due to current situation of closing Pakistan’s airspace and suspended all flights.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has directed the companies and institutions of Umrah to immediately work on the accommodation of all Pakistani pilgrims whose flights are scheduled through King Abdul Aziz Airport, Jeddah, in Makkah’s hotels, and to accommodate the visitors whose flights are scheduled through Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport – Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, in Madinah’s hotels.