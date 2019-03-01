Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM) - Lena Dunham has defended Jordyn Woods after she allegedly kissed Tristan Thompson. The ‘Girls’ creator doesn’t think the 21-year-old model should be facing ‘’massive public shaming consequences’’ after reportedly making out with the basketball player boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, the half-sister of her best friend Kylie Jenner, because people often make mistakes at that age.

Referring to the fact the ‘Life of Kylie’ star’s Kylie Cosmetics company had slashed the price of the ‘Jordy’ Velvet Liquid Lip Kit by 50% over the last few days, Lena tweeted: ‘’Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences? ‘’When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party. I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash. I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever.’’

And the 32-year-old star claimed there ought to be a minimum age for people appearing on reality TV shows. She quipped: “The legal drinking age is 21. The legal going on TV age should be 26... Just weighing in on the important national issues.” But the actress stressed that she ‘’loves and respects’’ the Kardashian family after being accused by another Twitter user of ‘’coming for’’ them, insisting she was just uneasy with the attention Jordyn was receiving over her ‘’sexual choices’’.

She replied: ‘’I’m not coming for the K’s! I love and respect them. It’s just A LOT of media attention on a very young girl’s sexual choices and my heart aches when I see that.’’ Jordyn has recorded an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’, which will air later this week and is expected to tell her side of the story.