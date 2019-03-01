Share:

ISLAMABAD - With its infallible reputation globally as a quality higher education institution with a strong academic and Research and development base, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been ranked at the top in Engineering and Technology in Pakistan as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Ranking 2019, released on February 27.

NUST has already been featuring prominently in the four disciplines of Electrical and

Electronic Engineering; Computer Science and Information Systems; Mechanical, Aeronautical

and Manufacturing Engineering and Physics and Astronomy.

Adding more feathers to it cap, the university, for the first time, has been ranked by QS in the categories of Business and Management and Mathematics, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

With this new meritorious accomplishment, NUST now is well-placed in six subject-wise

rankings out of a total of 48 subject areas, and is also leading the table among Pakistani

universities in the subjects of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Computer Science and

Information Systems and Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering.

It also merits to mention that NUST has been persistently featuring in other ranking categories

of QS for the past several years: it is currently ranked among top 500 world universities,

top 100 Asian universities, and top 100 young world universities.

NUST also takes pride in being Pakistan’s #1 Engineering and Technology university as

per latest HEC Rankings.

In addition, NUST was recently ranked 246th in “CEOWORLD Magazine Best Global

Universities Ranking 2019,” the only Pakistani university to carve a niche among selected

500 global universities.