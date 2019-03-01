Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal says Pakistan is a peace loving country and always wants good relations with all neighbors.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan will respond to any aggression imposed on it.

He said Pakistan is always ready for dialogue and negotiations but it is India that is evading it. He said all issues can be resolved through talks only.

He said Pakistani nation has shown a firm resolve against hostility by its neighbor.

On the announcement of Prime Minister to release Indian pilot, he said it is a peace gesture and also in line with Islamic ethical values.

On a question regarding the provision of dossier on Pulwama attack by Indian government, he said our technical experts will review it and then respond to India.