Pakistan Parliament on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution against Indian aggression tabled by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The resolution condemned Indian aggression and urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in light of the world body's resolution.

It stated that following the Pulwama attack, India levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan.

The joint session pf the Parliament condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and expressed disappointment over the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) decision to invite Indian Foreign Minister to its Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi.

It urged India to stop violation of human rights and condemned arrest of Hurriyat leaders, while endorsing the National Security Committee's decision to respond to Indian aggression at the "timing and place of its own choice".