ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey have inked an agreement for establishment of state of the art Center of Excellence for Hospitality & Construction.

Statment issued by federal ministry of education said that under this agreement, Turkish Cooperation & Coordination Agency (TIKA) will establish State-of-the-Art Centre for Hospitality & Construction at National Skill University Islamabad (formerly NISTE).

“Pakistan and Turkey share the bond which joins the hearts and binds us emotionally” said the minister for Federal education & professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood while addressing an agreement signing ceremony between Pakistan and Turkey, organized by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here today.

From Pakistan’s side, Mr. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education and Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan, and from turkey’s side President of TIKA, Dr. Serdar Cam signed the agreement.

“Pakistan is brimming with a diverse landscape and there is so much to see.

We are focused on creating the right environment and infrastructure for tourists and in the next few years Pakistan will emerge as one of the best tourist destinations in the world, the minister said.

Creation of a state of the art institute in hospitality would be a step further in meeting the vision of our Prime Minister of a developed nation, the minister said.

He thanked the government of Turkey for its never ending support and expressed hope to enhance cooperation in future. He appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC in creating an enabling environment and making skill sector vibrant and attractive for youth.

The ambassador of Turkey Mr. Mustafa Yurduakul while addressing the ceremony said, “Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and we are very happy to be a part of the present government’s quest towards provision of better education and vocational training to youth”.

Turkey will always be standing by Pakistan and we look forward to enhancing cooperation in not only education but also other sectors, he emphasized.

Together we will harvest the result of our collective efforts in the near future, he stated.

President of TIKA, Dr. Serdar Cam termed the agreement a huge success in taking cooperation between the two countries further. When we are investing in young people we are investing in our future, he added.

Establishment of Center of Excellence for Hospitality & Construction would be a masterpiece of Pak-Turkey friendship, said the Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan while addressing the ceremony.

This institution will be the first public institution of its kind in Pakistan, which will provide the most advanced training in the Hospitality sector.

The hotel industry in Pakistan is one of the most vibrant and rapidly growing industries and provides exciting career opportunities for highly skilled workforce.

It has great potential to increase remittances, generate employment for youth, contribute to taxes and boost other important allied business activities such as tourism, event management, airline, transportation, and logistics etc.

Pakistan has more than 10,000 hotels including five, four, three stars with over 50,000 rooms. Hotel and Tourism Industry generates over 1.5 million jobs Hotels and Sierra tourism industries generate more than 1.5 million jobs which is about 2.5% of the total employment this agreement is expected to significantly increase this rate.

Moreover, the entire hospitality and tourism sector will get a boost and will also provide a highly trained workforce to the domestic and international hospitality industry.

Highly skilled workforce trained from the Centre will meet the requirements of domestic industry including CPEC projects and would be a source of increase in remittances.