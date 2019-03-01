Share:

On 1st March 1998, James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide, and remained the highest-grossing film of all time until 2010. Based on the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, the largest ship afloat at the time of its service, the movie fictionalizes the incident by focusing on the lives of passengers aboard the now infamous passenger liner. Widely regarded as one of the greatest epic romance and disaster movie of Western cinema, Titanic set unprecedented records of box office success and attained a cult status among global film audiences. The film was re-released in 3D in 2012 to commemorate the centennial of the tragedy, pushing its gross earnings to $2.18 billion, and currently making it the second-highest grossing film of all time.

“All my films are love stories, but in Titanic I finally got the balance right. It’s not a disaster film. It’s a love story with a fastidious overlay of real history.”

–James Cameron