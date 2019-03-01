Share:

Rawalpindi - The citizens has urged the government to not wage war against India and resolve the issue through diplomacy.

They, however, said Pakistan should pay back in same coin if India do any misadventure. The people including students, government servants, politicians, lawyers, labourers, shopkeepers and ex servicemen paid a rich tribute to Pakistan Airforce and Army for shooting down two Indian war planes which intruded into motherland’s airspace.

“Pakistan should avoid war with India as it will not be in favour of masses and the governments of both atomic powers. All the disputes should be resolved through table talk,” said Raja Shabbir, an ex-serviceman while talking to The Nation on Thursday. He vowed to go on border for fighting with India if he is called by the army in case of war.

“War is not solution of any problem but table talks are the best option,” said Wali Khan, a labourer. Jahangir Khan, a student, was of view that armed forces have the capability to counter India but I am not in favour of war as it’s damaging the people across the border.

Sajjad Akbar Abbasi advocate, Member Punjab Bar Council said that whole nation is united against any aggression by Indian forces in Pakistan.The whole Lawyer communi ty stand with the Nation and armed forces of homeland, he said.

Prime minister and all Parlimentary Heads should address the Joint Session of Parliament for solidarity.

Indian forces and Government Just to get political benefit made a fake attempt.

Meanwhile, a rally was organized by a large number of people under the banner of United Kashmir Peoples National Party at Chungi Number 20 To express solidarity with armed forces. The rally was led by UKPNP Vice President Raja Bashir who while addressing paid a glowing tribute to PAF and Army for downing two fighter jets of Indian Air Force. He, however, opposed war between two neighbouring countries saying the tension is not favour of Kashmiri people. The PTI city chapter and employees of government departments also marched on Murree Road to express solidarity with armed forces.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem has said that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan for defence of motherland.

Addressing trader’s meeting at chamber premises; Malik Shahid Saleem said that India is jeopardizing the peace in South Asia for its political purposes and elections. He further maintained that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should restrain from disturbing the peace of the region

RCCI President added that the business community fully supports their armed forces and they are ready to sacrifice their life and belongings for the defence of the country.

The House also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian aggression against the country.

He expressed hope that in coming days leadership of both countries will sit down and normalized the escalating situation.

Muhammad Abdullah Gul chairman Tehrik-e-Jawanan Pakistan strongly condemned the Imran Khan’s Indian pilot released on unspecified terms. He said that after a long time an Indian ‘s soul was in Pakistan’s hand, but the foreign policy of our government did not cash it, but he understood that it as a common man.

The Indian pilots have insulted our country border, which they had to be punished. He said that what the Prime Minister of Pakistan understood how is precious the Indian prisoner . Imran Khan did not have any member of the family in the 1971 war who had spent three years in the Indian jail, in which he was feeding glasses and sand to our 95,000 thousand prisoners, and after the international intervention with great difficulties they were released.

He said that hundreds of innocent Kashmiri and Pakistani fishermen are in Indian jails, but Imran Khan did not care with them, He said that the government should show patience and not to act uncomfortable. He said Imran Khan, for instance, gives Tippo Sultan, but he himself.