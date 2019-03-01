Share:

MIRPURKHAS - SSP Mirpurkhas Abid Ali Baloch has claimed that the police have arrested a murder accused, a dacoit gang facilitator, and a robber during raids and have seized illegal arms and other items.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that some days back the bullet riddled body of a youth named Asif Nawaz Arain, a resident of Mirwah Gorchani Town, was recovered near Umerkot Bypass; and he was kidnapped 26 days back and the kidnappers shot him dead over a dispute of Rs1.2 million. He added that his team launched investigation and arrested accused Ghulam Ali in a raid and recovered illegal arms, a SIM card, purse, and other things from his possession.

He further said that the police team have also captured Asghar Narejo in a raid in the limit of Mehran police station and recovered from him a repeater and cartridges. He added that accused Asghar Narejo was the member of a gang of dacoit Nazro Narejo who was wanted by different police stations in cases of heinous crime.

He further said that accused Nazeer Shar was apprehended in a raid who was involved in abduction of Advocate Amanullah Khaskheli in Mir Allah Bachayo Colony and his accomplices are being searched by police through raids.

Abdullah Brohi, an accused of dacoities and murder attempt case was nabbed by police in a raid. The police recovered illegal arms from him. He had committed dacoity at the house of Tariq Shah near Jarwary Shakh, he added. He expressed that above dacoit was member of an inter-provincial gang of dacoits.

He further said that with the help of public, crime is reducing in the district.