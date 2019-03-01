Share:

ISLAMABAD - Education plays a primary role in the attitudinal development of youth, but Pakistani schools have yet to teach Pakistani youth how to effectively handle and mitigate local conflict, stated the speakers while addressing the Youth Summit held here on Thursday at FAST- National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences.

Focusing the positive role of youth in ensuring a more inclusive, safe and peaceful society, Youth Summit was conducted by Concept Unlimited in collaboration with the Australian High Commission in Pakistan under a project titled “#YOUTHA1K – Connecting Youth for Better Tomorrow.

A high power panel of experts and keynote speakers including Syed Ali Hameed, Founder of Shaoor Foundation; Meer Anwar, Vice President LMKT; Major Muhammad Awais, Pakistan Army; Noor Ul Ain Zafar, CEO Mind Works International; Ali Moeen Nawazish, renowned columnist; Tosheeba Sarwar, business consultant and Ibraheem Ahmed, learning and development professional addressed the summit.

While addressing the summit, Shaoor Foundation founder Ali Hameed said that being able to defend our sovereignty is important but we shouldn’t celebrate war as it never brings peace but destruction only. We have to address all sorts of extremism to enable a secured and developed future for our upcoming generations, he added.

Security Expert, Muhammad Awais said “we haven’t won war against terror yet as we have to curb the extremism from our society which is mother of all problems.

He said that inclusion of de-radicalized people into main stream is our responsibility and we have to manage it.

The current generation of youth is the largest in history and young people often comprise the majority in countries marked by armed conflict or unrest, therefore considering the needs and aspirations of youth in matters of peace and security is a demographic imperative.

Youth Summit reaffirms the important role youth can play in deterring and resolving conflicts, and are key constituents in ensuring the success of both peacekeeping and peace building efforts.

Moderating the panel, Haider Meraj, head of programs for Concepts Unlimited said “Productive and positive role of the youth of Pakistan is critical to a more prosperous, stable, safe and peaceful Pakistan. It is important to provide platforms for youth to share ideas and exchange views. We provided a similar platform through this summit”. Apart from keynote sessions, youth was able to ask direct questions at the panel discussion.