KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that 2.7 million PTI workers in Sindh would be enrolled as Quami Razakars for the defence of the country.

Talking to media outside Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said we will offer our party workers to fight shoulder to shoulder along with the armed forces as Quami Razakars. He said we will also offer whatever resources and licensed arms are in our possession.

He said the Indian occupation army is meting out inhuman atrocities to innocent Kashmiris. He said previously the Sikh community of India had braved the genocide at the hands of the Indian army.

Haleem Adil said all political parties of Pakistan are united for the national cause. He said we had started party membership in Sindh in 2013 and presently we have 2.7 million registered party workers in Sindh, who would perform duties as national volunteers. He said we have already issued directives to our party workers to prepare themselves to work as Quami Razakar as the second line of national defence. He said besides the PTI workers , other citizens can also join this campaign.

Haleem Adil said in fact the whole Pakistani nation is Quami Razakar. He said the PTI stands with the brave armed forces. He said we will hold a rally in Hyderabad to show solidarity to the armed forces on Friday. He said on Sunday another rally would be staged in his own constituency, PS-99 Karachi.

Haleem Adil said we will also hold such rallies in Khokhrapar, Tharparker and Umerkot. He said the arrested Indian pilot had used his pistol but still he was being treated as per army traditions. He said we are a peace loving nation and we do not want a war. He said our Prime Minister has already given the message of peace. He said we thank Allah Almighty that a great nation has gotten a great leader. He said we are united from Karachi to Kashmore and from Kashmore to Kashmir.

Over dozen students

injured in clash

More than a dozen students of Sindh Agriculture University were injured in a clash between two groups outside Qaimkhani Hostel here on Thursday.

According to police, the two groups of students fought reportedly over occupying seats in the varsity’s point bus, ending up over a dozen injured.

According to SHO Fort police station Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa, the students used batons and bricks to whack each other.

He said the students also damaged the bus by attacking it with wooden sticks and stones.

According to the sources of Liaquat University Hospital, 15 injured students were brought to the hospital and all of them were discharged after first aid.