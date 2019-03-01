Share:

Newborn’s body found on waste dump at Mayo

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Police Thursday found body of a newborn on a waste dump on Mayo Hospital premises.

Some passersby spotted the body on a waste dump at a park on the hospital premises and rang up the police. Police say they were investigating the matter. The body was shifted to the morgue.

The Child Protection Welfare Bureau and Human Rights Department jointly launched an awareness campaign on Thursday. Awareness pamphlets were distributed to people at Liberty Roundabout.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed appealed to public to contact on bureau’s helpline 1121 if they find any child in trouble.

Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine stressed the need for joint efforts to protect children.

He praised the bureau’s awareness campaign.

CS for stepping up efforts to combat polio, dengue

Lahore (Handout): Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed all deputy commissioners to spearhead the activities being undertaken to eradicate polio and dengue in their districts and hold review meetings on regular basis, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He issued these directions while presiding over a video link meeting of divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting discussed, in detail, steps to eradicate polio and dengue, upcoming wheat procurement, complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, and other matters.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that concerted and collective are needed for complete eradication of polio and dengue from the country.

He said that all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about these diseases. He directed that human resource model and micro plan be rechecked in the districts that are vulnerable to polio virus.

He ordered that guidelines about dengue be implemented in letter and spirit and vector surveillance and other anti-dengue activities be continued throughout the province in a vigorous manner. He directed the Secretary Primary Health that keeping in view past years’ experience, a more effective strategy be adopted to deal with the deadly disease.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to actively continue Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign in the province and take effective measures for improving sanitation in cities and making spring tree plantation successful. He ordered that all necessary arrangements for the upcoming wheat procurement campaign be completed, ensuring that every grain is purchased at the price fixed by the government. He also issued directions regarding early disposal of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of different departments, commissioner Lahore Division, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned.

Baby dies, seven injured in house fire

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): An infant died and seven other family members were wounded critically when fire broke out at a house in Lahore’s Johar Town on early Thursday.

Rescue workers said all the seven injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital where condition of two of the victims was said to be serious. The family members were sleeping in different rooms of the double storey building when the blaze erupted, all of a sudden.

It was not clear yet what caused the blaze. Firefighters said apparently, the fire erupted in the ground portion of the building because of short-circuit. However, investigation was underway to ascertain the facts. The incident took place at Abdul Rahman’s house located near Allahu Chowk on early Thursday.

Rescue workers said that at least three firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze within an hour.

A two-year-old boy died on the spot and seven other family members were shifted to hospital with multiple burns. The injured were identified as Nauman, 8, Maryam, 9, Munazza, 10, Ayesha, 18, Musarrat Bibi, 45, and Rahmat Bibi 60.