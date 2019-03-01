Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Thursday led a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. PU teachers, officials and students participated in the rally, which was taken from the College of Earth to Environmental Sciences Chowk. The marchers were carrying banners and posters lauding the Pakistan Army. They also chanted slogans against India for unleashing unprovoked aggression.

Addressing the participants, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that Pakistan’s was the No 1 army in the world and had the capability to defend the borders.

Separately addressing the 82nd convocation of Kinnaird College and Annual Symposium of General Hospital Lahore, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that war hysteria of Modi was an attack on regional peace. “PM Imran Khan has laid down foundation of peace by announcing the release of Indian pilot. War will only bring destruction and chaos, “the governor said.

He said India must act rationally with prudence. Defence of country is our right and obligation. Kashmir is the life line of Pakistan and we will continue supporting the Kashmiris. Narendar Modi is capitalizing on war hysteria to gain victory in the next election.

Ch Sarwar said Imran Khan acted as statesman by announcing release of Indian Pilot. Indian Prime Minister Modi now coming out of narrow mindedness, sectionalism and war hysteria, should accept the peace effort of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Inter-Religious Council for Peace and Harmony leaders expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army, urging India to shun path of violence. Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club, Badshahi Mosque’s Maualna Abdul Kabir Azad, Bishop of Lahore Dr Munawar Chand and other leaders of council said Pakistan is peaceful country and does not want war.

“We want to give message to the world that Pakistanis are united against in any Indian aggression”.

At the Punjab Assembly, a minister on a point of order praised the Pak Army for its befitting response to Indian aggression.

Energy Minister Akhtar Ali paid tribute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for giving proper reply to Indian aggression. PML-N MPA Waris Kullo said credit of making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to former PM Nawaz Sharif. He said credit also goes to ZA Bhutto and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for making defence of the country impregnable.