BADIN/KANDHKOT - Protest demonstrations and rallies were staged in different towns and cities of Badin and Kandhkot to condemn Indian aggression against Pakistan.

The participants vowed to stand with the armed forces against any Indian aggression.

In Badin, the main rally was organised by fresh learners of School National Institute of Science and Business Badin (NISAB) which was participated by a large number of fresh learners, parents, teachers, journalists, and representatives of political and social parties.

Led by Tahir Ahmed Shah, Nadeem Ahmed Abbasi and Navid Ahmed, the protesters marched from Kazia Canal and reached outside Badin Press Club.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in support of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers warned the Indian government against aggression, adding that the people of Pakistan would sacrifice their lives for safeguarding their motherland. They said: “The entire nation stands by the armed forces against any misadventure.”

Meanwhile, Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafiz Ahmed Siyal called an emergency meeting at Darbar Hall Badin on Thursday and directed to cancel all leaves of government officials including Revenue, Police, Health and other departments concerned. He also directed the heads of all the departments concerned to make all possible arrangements and preparations to face any untoward situation.

In Kandhkot, dozens of Pakistan Zindabad rallies were taken out from big and small cities, towns and villages to express solidarity and love with Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday.

According to details, people belonging to all of walks of life including civil society, political workers of different parties, Hindu community, social activists, traders, labourers, different organisations, locals and others to express love with Pakistan Army.

They took out hundreds of Pakistan Zindabad rallies with patriotic enthusiasm and high spirit. The main rally was taken out from tower roundabout to Kandhkot Press Club where they shouted slogans against Indian government. They also set ablaze the effigies of Narendra Modi. They chanted Pakistan Paindabad, Pak Army Zindabad.

On the occasion, speakers said Indian Army always violated at Line of Control (LoC) while our forces faced them with boldly. They added there is no difference of colour, race and religion as we are one nation one vision and faith. We love our country our soldiers who always face challenges.

Meanwhile, Govt Degree College Kandhkot organised an event where a large number of students, teachers, lecturers and locals paid a rich tribute to Pak Army and also presented tableaux and patriotic songs. However private and public officials and education sectors participated in the rallies. The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Pak Army.