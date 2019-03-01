Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police arrested 60 outlaws during the last month of February and recovered looted valuables worth Rs. 5.5 million, two cars, nine bikes and narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, various teams of Sabzi Mandi police station succeeded to arrest 60 outlaws and recovered valuables wroth Rs. 5.5 million, two cars, nine bikes, cash and narcotics from them. Eight drug pushers were also arrested and police recovered 5.745 kilogram hashish, 150 liter liquor and 270 gram heroin from them. Five persons were held for having illegal weapons and five 30 bore pistols were also recovered from them.

During the campaign to arrest the criminals at large, Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police arrested 11 absconders wanted to police. SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam said crime rate has significantly reduced in Sabzi Mandi area due to effective

patrolling measures.

She said effective steps are being taken to further control crime and provide relief to citizens as per vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Sabzi Mandi police and directed to enhance vigilance to curb street crime. He also appealed the citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without cooperation of police.