ISLAMABAD : The operation of Samjhota Express has been suspended in view of the prevailing tensions between Pakistan and India, Foreign Office said on Thursday

“The Samjhota Express will resume its operations as soon as the security situation improves between India and Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The bi-weekly Samjhota Express train runs between Wagah, Pakistan to New Delhi and Attari in India on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways administration cancelled the Samjhota Express train, which was ready to leave Lahore for India on Thursday.

According to Railways, the train was not allowed to leave due to suspension of their operation by Pakistan authorities in wake of soaring tensions between the two countries.