ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted a life sentence convict Naveed, sentenced for alleged murder of his wife.

The trial court had awarded Shahzad Naveed life sentence over alleged murder of his wife Rahat Bibi in 2007. The Peshawar High Court had also upheld the trial court verdict.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that this was a different nature case as neither evidence of murder nor any witness existed. In such situations the accused got benefit of doubt, he added. The counsel for the accused informed the court that the girl committed suicide over her marriage against her will.

He said accused Naveed accepted Islam from christianity.