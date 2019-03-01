Share:

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organised a seminar in collaboration with Karachi Youth Federation on ‘Role of Youth for Society Development against Narcotics’.

The keynote speaker of the event was Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Ameer Ahmed Sheikh. The purpose of the event was to highlight the realistic picture of drug abuse in educational institutions.

Addressing the seminar, Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Ameer Ahmed Sheikh enlightened the students about different types of drugs and its psychological and social effects on human life.

He informed the students about the symptoms of a drug addict featuring the causes and effects of the drug abuse. He told that the use of drug in our society is due to psychological and socio-cultural factors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan is at the 5th number in drug abuse. “Our enemy is trying to ruin us with 5th Generation War. We have become addicted to smart phones and narcotics. Illiteracy rate is high. We have lost identity as a nation.”

AIG Ameer Sheikh said, “Huge money is involved in drug trafficking. This is the reason why people are attracted to it. We take action against the drug dealers and suppliers, not the users because we count them patients. Recently a drug supplier was arrested whose 80 percent of contacts were young students which is an alarming situation.”

Dr Ameer Sheikh revealed the use of ice is very dangerous and recently two kids died because of overdose. Use of ice for people above 40 is life threatening.

Earlier, Chancellor Sir Syed University, Jawaid Anwar said youth is the main target for drug abuse because they easily fall into the trap. Parents should strictly watch their children’s activities.

Professor Noshaba Siddiqui, Convenor Literary Art and Culture Forum, said more than one crore people are into drug abuse in Pakistan.

Moreover, 40 percent men and 9 percent women destroy 75 crore rupees to consume liquor and smoke cigarette. Drug abuse has become a fashion among the youth belonging to rich families.