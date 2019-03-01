Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appointed Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi as chief whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Senate with the status of minister of state.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the position of Senator Turi will be equivalent to the status of minister of state.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz handed over the appointment letter to Sajjad Hussain Turi. Senator Turi in his meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the House in the Senate observed that he would play active role in strengthening parliamentary and democratic traditions as well as norms of the Senate and would make efforts to develop strong linkages between political parties to carry out the legislative and democratic functions efficiently.

Chairman Senate greeted the newly appointed chief whip and hoped that Senator Turi would contribute towards strengthening democratic values by playing his constitutional role in a vibrant manner. He also assured his cooperation and expressed his well wishes for new role and responsibilities.