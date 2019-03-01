Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during a key meeting on Friday, decided to write a letter to the federal government, urging it to convene a meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).
CM Shah chaired a meeting of Department of Energy and said the CCI session had not been called for
“This gas should be first provided to us, so people of the province could no longer face gas crisis domestically,” he said.
The CM complained that the province wasn’t getting its due share of gas. He moaned that the price
He also directed the provincial minister for power to consult his legal team and prepare a case in this regard. He told the meeting that Sindh was not in
On Feb 12, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had said that the Sindh was producing 2800 to 3000 million cubic feet per day (
Detailing the provision of gas in the province, the SSGC spokesperson said, the company was supplying 300-400 MMCFD gas to the industrial sector, 150-200
It is pertinent to mention here that the gas crisis has further aggravated in Sindh as SSGC’s managing director has said that the gas shortfall has reached to 200 million cubic feet per day (