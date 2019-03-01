Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 6-year-old child died after he fell off the roof of his house while flying a kite with elder brother at Mumtaz Market on Adiala Road, informed official sources on Thursday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, they said.

According to sources, a six year old boy namely Waleed Wajid was flying kite along with his brother on rooftop of his house when all of sudden he fell down.

The boy suffered fatal head injuries and was admitted in a hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries late night.

Sources said Waleed lived with his parents and had two brothers and a sister.

His funeral prayer was offered at Ali Town Ground which attended by a large number of people of the area.

Area people protested against the negligence of police due to which the dealers are selling kites and metal twines in area without any check and balance. They demanded Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab to launch crackdown against the dealers of kites and twines to save precious human lives.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in his house located at Ranyal.

The deceased was identified as Raja Vicky, the son of PTI Chairman UC Ranyal Raja Sajid. The reason behind the suicide was told to be some domestic dispute. Police reached at the crime scene and shifted the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy. The occurrence of incident has been mentioned in daily crime register and begun investigation.