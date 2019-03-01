Share:

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said his players are back on their feet and looking forward to having another chance to beat FC Barcelona when the two teams meet for the second time in four days on Saturday.

Wednesday saw Barca beat Madrid 3-0 in Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to deny Madrid the chance of qualifying for the final of the Copa del Rey and they now return to the Bernabeu with a nine-point lead over Solari's side in the Liga Santander.

"We are up on our feet again and we have to face the same rivals again," commented the Real Madrid coach in his pre-game press conference.

"We will go into the match with the same spirit as the previous game and trying to improve what we can build on while maintaining what we did well," he commented.

However, with Real Madrid's options of winning the league title already slight, he hinted that he would be making changes to his side with a view to ensuring they qualify for the quarter-finals when they play Ajax next week.

"We have to think about the next game after this, even though this is the 'Clasico'. We have to get points... we have to look at the medium to long term, while focusing all our energy on the next game," he insisted.

Madrid could have taken something from Wednesday's game with better finishing and the otherwise impressive Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema were both guilty of missing chances, but Solari said he wasn't worried about seeing chance go begging.