HYDERABAD - Over a dozen students of Sindh Agriculture University were injured in a clash between two groups of the students outside Qaimkhani hostel here on Thursday.

The police informed that the groups of students fought reportedly over occupying seats in the varsity’s point bus, ending up over a dozen injured.

According to SHO Fort police station Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa, the students used batons and bricks to whack each other.

He said that the students also damaged the bus by attacking it with wooden sticks and pelting stones.

The windshield of the bus besides the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

According to the sources of Liaquat University Hospital, 15 injured students were brought to the hospital and all of them were discharged after first aid.