LOS ANGELES GN - Taylor Swift claims music has ‘’healed [her] heart’’ after ‘’bad break-ups’’. The ‘Gorgeous’ hitmaker - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn and has previously been romantically linked with the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris - loves the fact certain songs instantly take her back to a time in her past and others have helped her get through difficult periods.

She wrote in an open letter for Britain’s ELLE magazine: ‘’I think that the way music can transport you back to a long-forgotten memory is the closest sensation we have to traveling in time.

‘’To this day, when I hear ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ by the Dixie Chicks, I instantly recall the feeling of being 12 years old, sitting in a little wood paneled room in my family home in Pennsylvania. I’m clutching a guitar and learning to play the chords and sing the words at the same time, rehearsing for a gig at a coffee house.

‘’When I hear ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’’’ by Panic! At The Disco, I’m transported back to being sixteen and driving down the streets of Hendersonville, Tennessee, with my best friend Abigail, euphorically screaming the lyrics.

‘’I’m convinced that ‘You Learn’ by Alanis Morissette, ‘Put Your Records On’ by Corinne Bailey Rae and ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad break-ups or let downs.’’ The 29-year-old singer admitted her own music is heavily influenced by ‘’nostalgia’’ and she loves the ‘’challenge’’ of mixing personal moments with catchy pop tracks.

She continued: ‘’I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had.