LAHORE - India and Pakistan’s current political situation has really shaken the two states. Local celebrities and Pakistan’s general public spoke out against war and for peace and harmony. The speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts of the public and praised his decision.

Actor Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share her thoughts regarding his speech and wrote: “Proud of the words spoken by my PM Imran Khan . Thank you for countering war hysteria with sensibility. We stand united behind you. Let us not lose more children of our countries, on either side. Hoping and praying for peace. Pakistan Zindabad,” she said.

“We have said that we are prepared for dialogue on terrorism. I once again invite India to come to the negotiating table,” the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation hours after two Indian warplanes were shot down by Pakistani fighter jets in Pakistani airspace.

The prime minister talked about the horrors of World War I & II which he said were the result of ‘miscalculation’ and lingered for months and years piling misery on humanity. “Nobody had realised where the wars will go,” he added.

Mahira previously took to Twitter and wrote: “There is nothing uglier, nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May better sense prevail… Pakistan Zindabad.”