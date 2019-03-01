Share:

The news says that the Kim-Trump Summit proved a collapse. The failure of Hanoi talks was not unexpected. Experts cited two reasons for the fait accompli of the much-awaited summit on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Firstly, the vagueness of the Singapore Summit that took place last year. Secondly, Trump’s unilateral revocation of Iran Deal and re-imposition of “biting sanctions” to hit Iran’s economy hard. Out of the two cited reasons, the former one probably counts the most for reaching “no deal” over denuclearisation.

The no-deal is a clear sign of the how inept the President of the United States, Donald Trump is when it comes to dealing issues of such significance. The failure to reach a deal is another addition to Trump’s defeat in the international arena. The point of departure in the summit was Trump’s refusal to withdraw all sanctions levelled against North Korea, which the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un wanted the US president to lift.

Both leaders could have diverted, if not avoided, an abrupt end to Hanoi Summit. However, instead of showing flexibility – which is the most-needed quality in any negotiation process – both leaders were adamantly clinging to their sticking points that reflect a lack of trust on both sides.

Countries like South Korea and China, though, lamented the collapse; however, both states had praised the progress that the two leaders had made through recent engagements. China is hopeful that despite the lack of consensus between the two sides, the leaders of the two antagonistic countries would keep the doors of dialogue open.

Denuclearisation is what North Korea peninsula needs the most. However, the fears of the North Korean leader, especially witnessing Trump’s abrupt withdrawal from Iran deal are not misplaced. It is imperative for the success of future talks that Mr Trump is hopeful “to take place” that the deal and engagements with North Korea do not undergo the fate of Iran deal.

But what is more important than that is removing all kinds of uncertainties about what precisely the two leaders mean by “denuclearisation”. Therefore, to save any future dialogue from an abrupt end, both leaders need to express in clear words what they mean by the term denuclearisation.

One should not wonder if Pyongyang further develops its nuclear program after the Summit failed in achieving what Trump desired. Should that happen, the recent thaw in the relations between South and North Koreas would take a back seat in the bilateral relations. Japan will be another country that would be uneasy with Korean peninsula’s further nuclearisation. Hence, the stability of the whole region could be undermined.