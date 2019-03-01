Share:

KARACHI - The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh will arrange a comprehensive in-service departmental training program for newly appointed E&T Officers. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla here in his office on Thursday. DG E&T Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh briefed the meeting that the in-service training would cover procedure, law, collection of different taxes, detection of Excise Crime and Narcotics Control cases.

He added: “The training will start from first March and will continue till 29th March and during this training they would be given briefing about working of all directorates.” On the occasion, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the directors concerned to provide best training to these officers because they were the future of the department and their capacity building training would enhance their capabilities to perform well.