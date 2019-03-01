Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States President Donald Trump and other world leaders have jumped in to cool down Pak-India tension as the federal cabinet Thursday welcomed the interventions.

The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, stressed that peace in the region would benefit both Pakistan and India. The meeting welcomed the messages of peace by the world leaders including Trump and UN Chief Antonio Guterres.

Yesterday, President Trump voiced confidence that the hostilities between Pakistan and India would end soon. The US President said he had some ‘reasonably decent’ news and the US was engaged in trying to help reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In his opening statement at a press conference at the end of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Vietnamese capital, Trump said the US has some ‘reasonably attractive news’ from Pakistan and India.

“We have been involved in trying to help them (Pakistan and India) stop and we have some reasonably decent news. “I think hopefully that (tensions) could be coming to an end, it has been going on for a long time,” he said as Pakistan shot down Indian fighter planes and captured one Indian pilot.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres offered mediation between the two countries for de-escalation. The UN chief’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief’s good offices remain available if both sides agree. The UN Secretary-General has spoken to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and was also in contact with India.

There were also calls from China, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries to defuse tension and they all offered to play their role, which was accepted by Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists after the federal cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had welcomed the statement of US President Donald Trump and offer from the UN chief regarding tension between Pakistan and India.Qureshi said Pakistan had decade old relations with the US and its intervention will be helpful in establishment of peace in the region.