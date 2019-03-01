Share:

SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur police claimed on Thursday to have eliminated two notorious terrorists in an encounter in Sibi, Balochistan.

Shikarpur SSP Sajjad Ameer Sadozai told the media that the deceased had been identified as Molvi Abdullah Brohi and Hafeez Brohi—Ameer and Naib Ameer of Daish Sindh and Balochistan chapter respectively. He stated that they had been involved in many suicide attacks, remote control blasts and IDE blasts in Sindh and Balochistan.

The SSP said that the police had recovered four hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs and two TT pistols from their possession.

He added that Sindh government had placed a bounty of Rs10 million on Hafeez Brohi, and it had offered a bounty of Rs5 million for the capture of Molvi Abdullah Brohi.