WAZIRABAD - 10 couples tied knot at a mass-marriage ceremony here in Wazirabad. Each bride had been given dowry of worth Rs. 2.5 lac.

The mass marriage ceremony was held under the auspices of Equal Welfare Organization here at Wazirabad.

Assistant Commissioner Waqar Hussain while addressing the ceremony said that mass marriage programme was a socio-economic programme when weak families are helped financially and burden upon them is shared. This act is close to Islamic ideology of a welfare state.

The guests attended the ceremony included Lady MPA Mst. Haseena Naaz from Bahawalpur, Muhammad Mushtaq Butt of JI, DDO (Social Welfare) Gujranwala Amjad Farooq Klair, Malik Muhammad Yousuf from Multan , Muhammad Nasir Klair of JI, Seth Muhammad Nadeem, Haji Muhammad Younus, Iftikhar Hussain Siddiqui, Shaid Iqbal, Arshad Mehmooworthd Saleemi and Sheikh Aamir while management included President Organization Mir Muhammad Asif, G> S Saima Shehzadi, Rana Shabbir Hussian, Muhammad Shehbaz Bhatti, Sucbir Ahmad, Haji Talib Malik, Haji Nazeer Ahmad, Haji Tabarak Ali, Sabir Hussain Butt, Mihammad Iqbal Arien, Muhammad Sarwar Mehar, Asad Farooq Mir, Mian Arshad Lal and Muhammad Nadeem Mughal.

Asstt. Commissioner Waqar Hussain stated that services of Equal Welfare Organization were well-known and laudable when it helped deserving families observing the Islamic teachings.

“Wazirabad Administration and my office will coordinate with Equal Welfare Organization all time and will share in social service programmes like mass marriages,” he said.