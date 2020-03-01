Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah has termed government’s letter as a political slander.

Talking a private television channel programme, Rana Sanaullah said that his party will approach high court for bail of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Answering a question, he said that doctors in London treat according to their own schedule and Mian Nawaz Sharif will decide himself about his return to the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will write a letter to British government to depart ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.