RAHIM YAR KHAN - Secretary Irrigation, during a surprise visit to Irrigation Department Rahim Yar Khan, checked offices on Friday and issued show cause notices to absent officers for being absent from duty.

Secretary Irrigation Punjab paid this visit on directions of Punjab chief secretary. The absent officers were directed to submit written reply in three days.

On public complaints, at 9:30 am on Friday, offices of all senior officers of the Irrigation department, Rahim Yar Khan were checked and XEN Rahim Yar Khan Abdul Sattar, XEN Dallas Div Shahid Javed, XEN Khanpur Division Munir Anjum and XEN Development Division Saeed Waraich were found absent from their offices on which secretary Irrigation Punjab issued showcase notices to all these officers and asked them to submit their defence in writing within three days and if the explanatory statement was found unsatisfactory, strict action will be taken against these officers.

Boy assaulted

A boy was sexually abused by a man here in Village Sadranaye Sayeda the other day.

Reportedly, Arshad son of Khadim Hussain was going to Bazaar when Ali Raza kidnapped him and took him to an unidentified place where he sexually abused him. Saddar Police have registered a case on report of Khadim Hussain and further investigation was underway.

Former lady councilor

shot injured

Unidentified people shot injured a former lady councillor here in Gulshan Colony Daska.

Reportedly, a former lady councillor Shagufta, a resident of Gulshan Colony Daska, was going to home when unidentified people opened fire on her. She sustained bullet injuries.