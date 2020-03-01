Share:

Karachi - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan on Saturday hailed Karachiites for their support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination and said the people of Karachi always welcomed Kashmiris.

Speaking to media men at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) head office in Bahadurabad after meeting with the party leadership, the AJK President said that Indian authorities were carrying out the massacre of Kashmiris in the occupied valley. “Now the entire Muslim community of India is facing the miseries which the people of Kashmir had been facing since long as their Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting Muslims across India,” he added.

President Masood Khan clarified that despite all the hardships, the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir would continue their struggle until they get the right to self-determination. He also expressed gratitude to the MQM-P for adopting a clear stance on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the Indian authorities were carrying out terrorism in Kashmir and against Muslims in other parts of the country. “We also condemn India’s controversial citizenship law. India is no more a secular state, but a Hindutwa state. The people of India had never voted for religious madness in the past but now they have done it,” Siddiqui added.