LAHORE - Asia Rugby has decided to postpone all Asia Rugby competitions scheduled from March 1 to June 30 until further notice. The decision was taken in response to continued health concerns related to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In a message Asia Rugby President, Qais Al Dhalai said: “The health and safety of players, fans and everyone working on the events is always Asia Rugby’s highest priority. This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the Asia Rugby community and the wider public.”