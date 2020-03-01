Share:

RAWALPINDI - President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasised on preventive measures and stressed upon the need for concrete efforts to treat communicable diseases.

He was addressing the inaugural session of three-day 17th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) and National institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) on Saturday in Rawalpindi. President Alvi was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

He appreciated the standard of patient care at AFIC/NIHD and dedication and devotion of doctors and the paramedical staff.

A comprehensive scientific and academic programme has been organised during the conference. According to the ISPR, world renowned Cardiac Electro physiologists from USA, UK, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, Turkey and Azerbaijan are attending the conference along with experts from Pakistan.

The President also assured his full support for research and development in the institution and for National Cardiovascular Research Institute. Earlier, Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir, Adjutant General Pakistan Army and Lieutenant General Khawar Rehman, Surgeon General Pakistan Army received the chief guest on arrival at AFIC & NIHD.