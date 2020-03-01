KARACHI - Another polio case emerged in Sindh province on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the ongoing year to 20 in Pakistan.

READ MORE: EU to allocate additional €170 million in aid for Syria

According to the polio emergency operation centre Sindh, the case was confirmed in a two-year-old minor. This is seventh confirmed case in Sindh province this year.

On Thursday, polio case emerged in Punjab province from Dera Ghazi Khan area. According to a report by Punjab anti-polio program, the case was confirmed in the eight-month-old minor in union council Taunsa of the DG Khan.

Following the emergence of polio case, the provincial govt has announced to launch five-day anti-polio campaign in DG Khan from March 16.

The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than expected results as 124,000 more children than the set target were immunized during the country-wide campaign.

READ MORE: Oil prices up with hopes of deeper, extended OPEC cuts

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive commenced immunizing over 39.4 million children. Around 265,000 anti-polio workers are participating in the drive across the country.

According to a report received by the National Health Ministry, the success of immunization drive remained at 100.3 percent with Punjab province showing the most positive response with 102.4 percent success rate.

 