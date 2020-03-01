Share:

Sialkot - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that the district administration had completed all arrangements to meet Coronavirus threat in whole district whereas district government will make efforts to save citizens from this disease.

Addressing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, Nasir said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had instructed all deputy commissioners to use all resources for fighting Coronavirus before time, besides alerting all hospitals staff. He said the district administration will impose health emergency at all hospitals and people should be careful and adopt precautionary measures. He said Pakistan was still ‘safe’ from disease of Coronavirus while all citizens should pray that Allah always save Pakistan. He said all doors of district administration were open for people. The DC said that district administration will distribute pamphlets and affix banners and flexes to create awareness among people about Coronavirus disease. He said healthy society was best for all people and people should use better food and meal so that they could save themselves from all diseases.

He said the health department and non-governmental organizations (NGO) should play role for this purpose by arranging seminars and rallies to provide awareness about Coronavirus and other diseases.