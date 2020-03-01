Sialkot        -           Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of a man, a resident of swat, from a canal. Reportedly, dead body of Abdul Samad son Abdul Jalil, 61, was recovered from Sambrial canal near village Alahaye Wali.

The Rescue 1122 identified the deceased from his identity card that he was a resident of Swat.

Acquitted

Magistrate 1st Class Faisal Islam acquitted three accused in a quarrel case. Reportedly, a case was registered with Police Station Muradpur which was under trial. After completion of case proceedings and lawyers arguments, magistrate acquitted Sarfraz Masih, Peter Jaan and another co-accused.

 