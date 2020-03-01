Share:

islamabad - The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a fraudster gang involved in preparing counterfeit currency and cheating people.

The police also recovered counterfeit currency and instruments from the possession of the accused, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that, on special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, SP Investigation Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted special police teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan.

A police team consisting of ASI Mohsin Ali and others succeeded to bust the gang.

The culprits have been identified as Muhammad Shafique son of Muhammad Rafique, resident of Khannad Dak, Islamabad, Muhammad Habib son of Muhammad Siddique, resident of Chhapran, Mirpur AJK, Mazhar Iqbal son of Ahmad Khan, resident of Bhikhi Mandi Bahauddin and Sabir Hussain son of Asif Khan, a resident of Bikhari Kalan, Chakwal.

Police team has also recovered counterfeit currency and instruments from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the gang members have revealed cheating many people in of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab and AJK.

A case has been registered at Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations have appreciated the CIA performance.

