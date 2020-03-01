Share:

HOLLYWOOD - Coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc with Hollywood’s efforts to launch important movies and shows. The companies are advising employees to delay work trips to countries such as China, Japan, Italy and South Korea, the areas that have been the most affected by the disease.

Studios have already cancelled plans for China premieres for films such as Disney’s “Mulan” and the James Bond adventure “No Time to Die”. Sony’s “Bloodsport” was also expected to screen in China, but that release date remains awaited as cinemas there have been closed for an indefinite period. Indications are there that several upcoming movies such as “Mulan,” “The Grudge,” and “Onward” will have to delay their release in Italy, where the number of coronavirus cases recently jumped to 400. None of major U.S. films will debut in the country this weekend.

The studious are taking “a wait-and-see” approach and have begun assembling advisory teams comprising members of their production, marketing, finance, and human resources teams so as to assess the potential impact of the disease. Part of their task is to figure out how staff in these affected areas can remain safe.

Studios are trying to determine if they should move major releases to avoid debuting films in parts of the world where coronavirus is spreading. At the same time, they’re assessing what impact such moves will have on other movies that are scheduled to debut later in 2020 and 2021. Studio executives believe that the theatre closures in China and Italy, as well as the spread of the disease in major markets such as South Korea could result in billions of dollars in lost ticket sales.

“Mulan,” a $200 million adventure film with a cast of Asian actors, was expected to resonate in markets such as China, where it may not play for weeks or months. Rival studios say they are watching to see how Disney handles the challenges of debuting the film at a time when theatres in some countries are closed and people are hesitant to spend time in public spaces, before determining what to do with their own upcoming releases.

The Bond film, “Wonder Woman: 1984,” and the ninth “Fast & Furious” movie are among the major films debuting in the coming months that had planned robust international rollouts.

The latest 007 adventure had originally intended to take a promotional swing through China, South Korea, and Japan, but those plans have been abandoned.

So far, studios such as Warner Bros., Paramount, Universal, and Disney are also still expected to attend CinemaCon along with the stars of their upcoming movies. The annual exhibition industry trade show is being held in Las Vegas at the end of March and brings attendees from across the globe — though Chinese companies have cancelled on account of the travel ban. In a note to participants this week, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, and John Fithian, head of the National Association of Theatre Owners, the group behind the convention, said they still expected the event to be well-attended.