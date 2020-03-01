Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan welcomes the Doha peace agreement signed between the US and Afghan Taliban and committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds and succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan.
In a tweet on Saturday night, he said this is the start of a peace and reconciliation process to end decades of war and suffering of the Afghan people.
We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban.This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people. I have always maintained that a pol solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 29, 2020