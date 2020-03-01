Share:

Sialkot - A fake NAB officer was arrested by Civil Lines Police here the other day.

Reportedly, a fake NAB officer Abbas visited a Medical Store and he introduced himself as a NAB officer and threatened owner of the medical store demanding money. Owner of medical store rang up police. Police reached the medical store and arrested Abbas. Police were investigation from accused however any case was not registered against him.

Passengers barred from travelling

The immigration staff did not allow passengers to travel to Saudi Arabia through flight No PK-745 for performing Umrah at Sialkot International Airport. However, immigration staff allowed passengers to travel to KSA who had Iqma for work.