Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 13 students and 40 unidentified persons after a clash among two rival groups in Punjab University left 14 people injured, including 10 guards. Police also carried out a search operation in the university’s hostel and arrested 10 students in connection to Friday’s violence. Authorities added that search was under way to apprehend the remaining accused named in the FIR. Meanwhile, security guards of the university had announced a strike and urged the authorities to take action against the students involved in the clash. On Friday two rival groups clashed in Punjab University leaving 14 people injured, including 10 guards. The clash broke out between the two groups in the university’s Department of Gender Studies. Punjab University Registrar said that harsh words were exchanged between the two groups in the morning but the spat had been resolved.

However, after Friday prayers, the argument aggravated and resulted in a confrontation. When university guards tried to intervene and break the fight, they were assaulted by students. He said that students involved in the clash were being identified by the university.

After the clash, students protested and blocked traffic outside the Canal Road campus of the Punjab University.