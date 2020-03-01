Share:

RAWALPINDI - Kallar Syedan police have arrested a gang of dacoits allegedly involved in scores of house robberies, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

Police also arrested a kidnapper on charges of abducting a trader, he added. All the criminals have been sent to jail for identification parade after registration of separate cases against them, he said.

According to him, a police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan Inspector Malik Allah Yar, on a tip off, placed a special picket at Dobairan and rounded up a gang of four dacoits involved in mugging scores of houses in Kallar Syedan.

He said police seized four pistols and bullets from the dacoits and shifted them to police station. The dacoits were sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade by a court of law, the spokesman said.

Similarly, police have managed to nab a ring leader of kidnapping gang involved in abducting a local trader namely Tahir from Kallar Syedan. A case was also registered against the accused and further investigation was on, he said.

SHO PS Kallar Syedan Malik Allah Yar, while talking to media men, confirmed that police held a kidnapper and four dacoits besides seizing weapons from them.

He said manhunt has also been launched to trace out the other accomplices of kidnappers. Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah police raided a gambling den and arrested three gamblers besides seizing 21,000 cash, three mobile phones and other stuff that have been put on stake, he said.

He said case was registered against the gamblers who were identified as Nazakat, Sultan and Adeel. Two youngsters went missing mysteriously from Dhama Mor, the limits of PS Saddar Bairooni.

According to sources, a man namely citizen Javed lodged complaint with police that his son Muhammad Bilal and his friend Sami went missing from Dhama Morr.

Police mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register and began investigation. Separately, a team of Chontra police, during a special drive against proclaimed offenders, raided in Chach Chihan Village and arrested a notorious criminal-cum-proclaimed offender Yasin, the spokesman said. He said the accused was involved in a series of crimes and was locked up behind the bars.