PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has banned the sharing of official letters and information by using WhatsApp. In a circular issued by the provincial government directed all the department to not use WhatsApp and other social media means to share official letters and information. The circular has strictly prohibited use of social media means and directed to make sure the implementation of orders on an emergency basis. It is worth mentioning that the Punjab government has already been banned the sharing of official letters and information amid fearing of disclose secret official information.