ISLAMABAD - As opposition leader demanded of a meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) to discuss coronavirus issue, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and member of CCI Fehmida Mirza will float same idea with the PTI government to mutually frame nationwide unified anti-coronavirus policy.

“Coronavirus is a very serious issue, which needs to be checked without any delay. Will float idea in concerned department to discuss in CCI,” shared Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza exclusively talking to The Nation.

The CCI, a constitutional body, resolves the disputes of power sharing between the federation and provinces and mutually discusses the national level important matters.

The government has still not taken decision to call meeting of all parties conference (APC) or Council of Common Interests (CCI) to deliberate on this serious matter with all provinces. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on March 9 (Monday), which mainly discuss coronavirus threat. The two coronavirus cases in different areas of Pakistan have created panic among the masses. The government has reportedly started taking measures to avoid its epidemic. The presence of coronavirus in Pakistan was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, in his tweet.

Senior member of CCI said that the government would talk final decision about calling the CCI meeting or any other mechanism to mutually discuss it.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, other day, had demanded convening of a meeting of the CCI so that all the provinces deliberate on this important issue. Sharif was of the view that the government had not yet make any strategy for countering corona threats. He also warned the government that any delay in taking the needed steps, particularly with schoolchildren, could warrant grave results.

It may be mentioned here opposition party has demanded summoning of an all-party conference on Coronavirus. The coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December.